Sonny Bill out of France series, to have knee surgery

WELLINGTON: All Blacks inside centre Sonny Bill Williams has been ruled out of this month's test series against France and will undergo knee surgery, the team said on Friday.

"Williams aggravated an old knee injury this week and (Auckland) Blues medical staff said an x-ray yesterday showed a loose piece of bone in his knee joint," the All Blacks said in a statement on their website (www.allblacks.com).

"He will undergo keyhole surgery today in Auckland.

"Blues medical staff expect that Williams will be unable to train for around four weeks."

The first test of the three-match series is at Eden Park in Auckland on June 9.

