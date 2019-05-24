South Africa announce fixtures for England, Australia series

South Africa will host England for four tests and a limited overseas series and then Australia in Twenty20 and One Day Internationals in a packed summer programme, Cricket South Africa announced on Friday.

CAPE TOWN: South Africa will host England for four tests and a limited overseas series and then Australia in Twenty20 and One Day Internationals in a packed summer programme, Cricket South Africa announced on Friday.

England will start their tour with two warm-up matches in December before the first test in Pretoria from Dec. 26-30.

Advertisement

They will then play three more tests at Newlands in Cape Town, St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth and at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in January 2020.

England are also scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20s against South Africa in February.

Australia are scheduled for three T20s and three ODIs in February and March.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Advertisement