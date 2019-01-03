South Africa bowl Pakistan out for 177

Duanne Olivier continued his bowling heroics for South Africa with four wickets on the opening day of the second test at Newlands on Thursday as Pakistan were bowled out for 177 at tea.

The imposing Olivier returned figures of 4-48 to add to the 11 wickets he took in last week's first test in Pretoria which South Africa won by six wickets.

South Africa's decision to opt for an all-out seam attack, leaving out spinner Keshav Maharaj for the Cape Town test, was vindicated as they claimed five wickets before lunch and then five more as the second session was extended.

Only captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who scored 56, and Shan Masood, who went out for 44, offered some resistance in a 60-run partnership after lunch before the 26-year-old Oliver restored the home team's dominance.

Pakistan were in trouble at 75-5 at lunch but looked to launch a fightback before Shan Masood was spectacularly caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

Olivier then took the wicket of Sarfraz, who had played an aggressive innings but a rash shot proved his undoing and will keep up the questions about his future as skipper despite a 17th test half century.

Olivier, playing only his seventh test, then snagged Yasir Shah for five runs and Dale Steyn wrapped up the innings as the second session was extended.

Steyn took 3-48 with Rabada returning figures of 2-35 and Vernon Philander 1-36, on his return to the side after injury.

South Africa will begin their first innings reply after tea as they aim for a series clinching victory, with only one match left to play.

