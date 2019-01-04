South Africa move past Pakistan’s first innings score

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

South Africa moved past Pakistan's first innings total as captain Faf du Plessis scored a dogged 33 not out to take his side to 188 for four at lunch on the second day of the second test at Newlands on Friday.

CAPE TOWN: South Africa moved past Pakistan's first innings total as captain Faf du Plessis scored a dogged 33 not out to take his side to 188 for four at lunch on the second day of the second test at Newlands on Friday.

Du Plessis, dismissed for a pair in last week's first test in Pretoria, survived an aggressive session from Pakistan's bowlers who were looking to hit back after the visitors were dismissed for 177 on Thursday.

Advertisement

Temba Bavuma was 15 not out although he was perhaps fortunate not to be given out on three when a low catch in the slips was ruled, by the third umpire, to have made contact with the ground fractionally before being taken by Azhar Ali off the bowling of Mohammad Abbas.

Pakistan had a similar catch ruled out at a crucial juncture in the first test, sparking a furious outburst from coach Mickey Arthur which later saw him fined.

South Africa, 1-0 up in the three-match series, lost Hashim Amla and Theunis de Bruyn in Friday's morning session.

They added only three runs to their overnight score of 123-2 when Amla (24) was bowled down the leg side by Abbas, whose ball deviated wickedly off a crack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

De Bruyn, under pressure to keep his place in the team, slashed at a wide ball and was caught by Babar Azam off Shaheen Shah at gully for 13.

(Editing by Martyn Herman)