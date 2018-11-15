South Africa names team to play Scotland

EDINBURGH: South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has named the following team to face Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday:

Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Sbu Nkosi, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Embrose Papier, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-RG Snyman, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Thomas du Toit, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Francois Louw, 21-Ivan van Zyl, 22-Elton Jantjies, 23-Cheslin Kolbe.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

