South Africa out for 124 as Sri Lanka eye sweep

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj finished with an impressive haul of nine for 129 as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 338 in their first innings of the second and final test against South Africa on Saturday.

COLOMBO: South Africa conceded a first innings lead of 214 runs when they were bundled out for just 124 on day two of the second and final test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday.

Skipper Faf du Plessis top-scored for the tourists with a fluent 48, while Quinton de Kock contributed 32 as South Africa once again capitulated to the home side's slow bowlers and failed to reach the 150-mark in the series.

Akila Dananjaya (5-52) and Dilruwan Perera (4-40) combined to run through the tourists, who lost all 10 wickets to spin after the home side added 74 runs for the final wicket of their first innings to reach 338 all out.

Sri Lanka won the first test in Galle inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

