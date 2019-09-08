South Africa prop Nyakane set to be fit for World Cup opener

Springboks prop Trevor Nyakane is expected to be fit for their Rugby World Cup opener against New Zealand after limping out of the 41-7 warm-up victory over Japan on Friday, South Africa Rugby have said.

KAGASHIMA, Japan: Springboks prop Trevor Nyakane is expected to be fit for their Rugby World Cup opener against New Zealand after limping out of the 41-7 warm-up victory over Japan on Friday, South Africa Rugby have said.

The tighthead prop managed only 14 minutes before leaving the field with a sprained knee but should be available for selection to face the world champions on Sept. 21, the governing body said https://springboks.rugby/en/articles/2019/09/08/Nyakane-injury-update on Sunday.

Nyakane also made a scheduled return to South Africa on Saturday to be with his wife for the birth of their child, and he would arrive back in Japan on Friday, it added.

The 30-year-old won his 41st cap against Japan after making his debut in 2013 and is expected to at least claim a place on the bench for the match against the All Blacks in Yokohama.

South Africa also face Italy, Namibia and Canada in Pool B.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

