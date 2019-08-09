South Africa put Nkwe in charge for India tour

CAPE TOWN: South Africa have appointed Enoch Nkwe as interim team director for next month's tour of India, a role which replaces that of head coach after the Proteas opted not to renew Ottis Gibson's contract in the wake of their dismal Cricket World Cup.

South Africa won only three of their nine matches in England and were never in the hunt for the semi-finals, a performance that prompted the governing body to radically overhaul their management team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nkwe enjoyed great success with the Johannesburg-based Lions provincial side in the 2018-19 season, claiming the domestic first-class four-day and Twenty20 competitions.

He also led the Jozi Stars to the inaugural Mzansi Super League title, another 20-overs tournament.

The new role of team director will be similar to that at top European football clubs where a technical director takes charge of the coaching staff and players.

Nkwe will now start a rebuilding of the test side, which saw fast bowler Dale Steyn and batsman Hashim Amla announce their retirements in the last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The India tour, which includes three tests and three Twenty20 Internationals, will be South Africa’s opening series in the new ICC Test Championship.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Peter Rutherford)