South Africa's Kolbe, Du Toit nominated for Player of the Year

South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit were named on a six-man shortlist for the World Rugby Player of the Year award on Friday while English players dominated the nominations for the women's prize.

Winger Kolbe has been one of the World Cup's standout players and will get another chance to shine in the final against England on Saturday.

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones was the oldest nominee in the men's shortlist at 34 and was joined by England flanker Tom Curry - the youngest at 21.

All Blacks' flanker Ardie Savea also made the list as did U.S. hooker Joe Taufete'e.

In the women's shortlist, England trio Sarah Bern, Katy Daley-Mclean and Emily Scarratt are in the running after their Grand Slam triumph at this year's women's Six Nations.

They were joined by France's Pauline Bourdon, who was also nominated last year, and New Zealand scrumhalf Kendra Cocksedge who won the award in 2015.

The prizes will be handed out at the World Rugby Awards in Tokyo on Sunday.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)