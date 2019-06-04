South Africa's Steyn ruled out of World Cup with shoulder injury

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury that has ruled him out of the Cricket World Cup taking place in England, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa Nets - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 4, 2019 South Africa's Dale Steyn during nets Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The experienced bowler, 35, was injured during the Indian Premier League and missed the World Cup opener against the host nation. He will be replaced by left-arm paceman Beuran Hendricks in South Africa's squad for the rest of the tournament.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

