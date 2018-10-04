South Africa team to face New Zealand
South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday named the following team to face New Zealand in their Rugby Championship test at the Loftus Versfeld on Saturday:
PRETORIA: South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday named the following team to face New Zealand in their Rugby Championship test at the Loftus Versfeld on Saturday:
15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Francois Louw, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff
Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Tendai Mtawarira, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21-Embrose Papier, 22-Elton Jantjies, 23-Damian Willemse
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)