South Africa team to face New Zealand in Rugby Championship

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus named the following team on Wednesday for the Rugby Championship match against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.

WELLINGTON: South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus named the following team on Wednesday for the Rugby Championship match against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.

South Africa: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Lukhanyo Am, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7-Pieter Steph du Toit, 6-Kwagga Smith, 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Malcom Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Tendai Mtawarira, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Francois Louw, 21-Herschel Jantjies, 22-Frans Steyn, 23-Jesse Kriel

