South Africa test squad to play England

South Africa named the following squad on Monday for the first two tests of the four-match series against England starting in Pretoria on Dec. 26:

CAPE TOWN: South Africa named the following squad on Monday for the first two tests of the four-match series against England starting in Pretoria on Dec. 26:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge)