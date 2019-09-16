South African sprinter Horn handed provisional doping ban

REUTERS: South Africa's fastest female sprinter Carina Horn has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the IAAF's Athletics Integrity Unit said on Monday.

Horn, the first South African woman to run 100 metres in less than 11 seconds last year, tested positive for Ibutamoren and the anabolic agent LGD-4033, according to the unit.

"The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against South African sprinter Carina Horn for the presence of a prohibited substance, a violation of the @iaaforg Anti-Doping Rules," a statement on Twitter read.

National record holder Horn, 30, clocked 10.98 seconds in Doha this year and reached the 100m semi-finals at the Rio Olympics. She was expected to be part of South Africa's team at the world championships in Doha, which starts on Sept. 27.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)