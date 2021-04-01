South Korea proposes co-hosting 2032 Olympics with North Korea - Seoul authorities

South Korean capital Seoul said on Thursday that it has sent a proposal for co-hosting the 2032 Olympics with the North's Pyongyang to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in an effort to keep its hopes alive despite Brisbane being the frontrunner.

FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the IOC headquarters in Lausanne
FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Denis?Balibouse

The IOC has already picked the Australian city as the preferred partner for hosting the Games.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to pursue a joint Olympics bid at a summit in Pyongyang in 2018. But relations have soured since 2019.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

