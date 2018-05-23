South Korea's Chung out of French Open with ankle problem

REUTERS: Australian Open semi-finalist Chung Hyeon has pulled out of the French Open with a persistent ankle injury, the rising South Korean said on Wednesday.

Tipped as one of the few contenders capable of beating Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros this year, Chung said in a tweet that he had also withdrawn from this week's Lyon Open.

"Unfortunately I had to withdraw from Lyon yesterday and now Roland Garros," the 21-year-old said.

"I have been struggling with an ankle injury during the entire clay season. An MRI scan has revealed that I have build up of fluid in the ankle joint which might require a small procedure and then and extended period of rest."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom)