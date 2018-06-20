South Korean full back Park ruled out of rest of tournament

South Korea full back Park Joo-ho has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat by Sweden on Monday that will sideline him for up to three weeks.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury in the first half while trying to keep a wild pass in play and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher before being replaced at left back by Kim Min-woo.

Park will remain with the squad even though he will not be able to play in the matches against Mexico and Germany, a team official told the Kyodo News Agency.

Kim later gave away the penalty, awarded after a video review, that decided the match in Nizhny Novgorod and left South Korea with a mountain to climb if they are to get out of Group F.

