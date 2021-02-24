Southampton 'gave up' after disallowed goal, says Hasenhuettl

LEEDS, England: Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl slated his side for giving up after they had a first-half goal disallowed following a VAR review, a setback which Leeds United capitalised on as they romped to a 3-0 win in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The Southampton boss was irritated over his side's failure to match Leeds in the second half as they fell to their seventh defeat in eight games, with their last win coming against Liverpool on Jan 4.

"In the end, we are losing and this is not perfect. The second half of the season is always working like this, we have chances and don't score," Hasenhuettl told Sky Sports.

Che Adams looked to have given the Saints the lead before the break when he fired home from a quick James Ward-Prowse free kick but referee Andre Marriner chalked the goal off, saying he had not blown his whistle before Ward-Prowse struck the ball.

"Our disallowed goal was one second played too early, and it is tough to take at the moment. A deserved win for Leeds because they had more energy in the second half. We gave up in the second half and that is not what I like," Hasenhuettl said.

"In the second half we were stretched. They showed our weakness immediately and are strong in one-on-one, we could not manage it," he added.

Leeds scored three goals through Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas and Raphinha to snap a two-game losing streak on a difficult pitch at Elland Road.

"More important than anything today was winning, it was quite an even game and the first time I have seen a team come and press like we do. We got the first goal and managed to get the three points," Bamford told Sky Sports.

""The pitch was like going to a winter wonderland at Christmas."

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)