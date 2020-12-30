Southampton and West Ham slog out 0-0 stalemate

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Southampton missed a chance to move into the Premier League top four as they were held 0-0 at home by resilient West Ham United on Tuesday.

SOUTHAMPTON, England: Southampton missed a chance to move into the Premier League top four as they were held 0-0 at home by resilient West Ham United on Tuesday.

Saints dominated possession and had an early Danny Ings goal ruled out for offside but struggled to find any cracks in a well-drilled West Ham rearguard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The visitors had the best chances after the break with Tomas Soucek squandering one opportunity and substitute Said Benrahma being denied by home keeper Alex McCarthy.

Southampton ended a run of five straight league defeats by West Ham but will be frustrated after a second successive 0-0 draw following their stalemate with Fulham on Saturday.

They remain in ninth position with 26 points while West Ham are in 10th spot, three points worse off.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)

Advertisement