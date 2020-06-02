Southampton boss Hasenhuettl agrees new four-year deal-reports

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl has agreed a new four-year contract to stay with the club until 2024, multiple British media outlets have reported.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg - Olympique de Marseille v RB Leipzig - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - April 12, 2018 RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl before the match REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Southampton, who appointed Hasenhuettl on a 2-1/2-year contract in December 2018 after firing Mark Hughes, are expected to confirm the extension later on Tuesday, Sky Sports said.

The club were 14th in the Premier League with nine games remaining when the COVID-19 pandemic halted the campaign.

Premier League clubs have returned to training following the disruption due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the season is set to resume on June 17.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

