Southampton boss Hughes signs new three-year deal

Southampton manager Mark Hughes has signed a new three-year contract after keeping the south-coast club in the Premier League last season.

REUTERS: Southampton manager Mark Hughes has signed a new three-year contract after keeping the south-coast club in the Premier League last season.

"Mark and his team had a massive impact from the first day on the players, staff and fans alike, and was able to pull together everyone involved with the club to deliver the results needed," Saints said in a statement on their website https://southamptonfc.com/news/2018-05-25/mark-hughes-new-contract-southampton-first-team-manager on Friday.

Advertisement

"It is important now, under Mark’s leadership, for everyone to move into the new season with a renewed focus and energy alongside the continued and valuable support of our fans."

The Welshman arrived at his former club in March on a short-term deal until the end of the campaign and guided them to top-flight safety with a 17th-place finish.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)