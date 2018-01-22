Southampton draw with Spurs to stay in bottom three

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Southampton were left in the Premier League's bottom three after losing an early lead to draw 1-1 at home to fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Despite having gone 10 league games without a win and losing 5-2 at Spurs four weeks ago, Southampton started brightly and deservedly went ahead after quarter of an hour.

Ryan Bertrand overlapped powerfully down the left and from his low cross Tottenham's Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez diverted the ball past his goalkeeper Michel Vorm, who was deputising for Hugo Lloris.

It took Harry Kane barely three minutes to equalise, rising to head in a corner by Ben Davies and register his 99th Premier League goal.

