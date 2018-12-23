Football: Southampton power past Huddersfield Town

REUTERS: Southampton continued their revival under new manager Ralph Hasenhuettl as goals from Nathan Redmond, Danny Ings and Michael Obafemi sealed a 3-1 Premier League victory at Huddersfield Town on Saturday (Dec 22).

Southampton, who ended Arsenal's 22-game unbeaten run last time out, have secured consecutive league wins for the first time in 20 months and they achieved it with a dominant performance at the John Smith's Stadium.

Southampton went ahead against the run of play in the first half, as the lively Redmond ran on to fellow midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's through pass and finished emphatically past goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in the 15th minute.

They doubled their lead three minutes from the break as Ings slotted home from the penalty spot for his seventh league goal of the season, after being brought down by Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen's clumsy challenge.

Huddersfield reduced the deficit to 2-1 after the restart as midfielder Philip Billing's swerving effort from distance flew past Southampton goalkeeper McCarthy, who appeared to be unsighted by a team mate.

The hosts grew in confidence as they pushed for an equaliser but it was Southampton who restored their two-goal advantage in the 71st minute, as substitute Michael Obafemi calmly finished from close range after good work from Redmond inside the box.

