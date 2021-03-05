Southampton's Hasenhuettl keen to manage Djenepo's workload

Southampton will have to be cautious with winger Moussa Djenepo after he suffered a knock at the end of Monday's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Everton, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Thursday.

The Mali international went down after a robust challenge by Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and although he has trained this week, Hasenhuettl is not taking any chances ahead of Saturday's match with Sheffield United.

"We have to pay attention with him because he has a big injury history since he's here," Hasenhuettl told reporters, referring to Djenepo's thigh, calf and hamstring injuries.

"Three games a week is always a little bit tough for him I think. We didn't have such a long break from Monday to Saturday now and we play on Wednesday (at Manchester City) again, so we must be careful with how we rotate, how we manage the load.

"But the important thing is we stay fit."

Hasenhuettl said defender Kyle Walker-Peters and midfielders Ibrahima Diallo and Takumi Minamino - all of whom missed Monday's game due to injuries - were back training.

"If they are available for the game, we will have a look, but it looks good," Hasenhuettl said.

Southampton are 14th in the league with 30 points.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)