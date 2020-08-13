Southampton sign defender Salisu from Valladolid

REUTERS: Southampton have signed Ghanaian centre back Mohammed Salisu from La Liga side Real Valladolid on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old made 32 appearances for Valladolid across all competitions last season as they finished 13th in La Liga.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that Southampton paid Valladolid a fee worth 10.9 million pounds (US$14.2 million) to sign the defender.

"Southampton is a club with a very rich history in developing young players, so it is a very good club for me to develop my skills and to learn a lot as a young player," Salisu told the club website https://www.southamptonfc.com/news/2020-08-12/southampton-football-club-transfer-announcement-mohammed-salisu.

Salisu joined Valladolid's youth set-up in 2017, playing for the Spanish club's reserve side before being promoted to the first team.

"Mohammed is a player who fits our profile well," said Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuettl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He is young and has a great amount of potential, but he is also someone who has the qualities to come in and help the team as soon as he is up to speed with our way of playing."

Salisu becomes Southampton's second signing ahead of the new league season, which starts on Sept. 12, after the south-coast club roped in full back Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

(US$1 = 0.7669 pounds)

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai, editing by Pritha Sarkar)