Southampton sponsors Virgin Media subsidise tickets for travelling fans

REUTERS: Southampton's sponsors Virgin Media have subsidised the price of tickets for Saturday's game at Everton to help travelling fans get behind the team in the battle for top-flight survival.

The TV and broadband provider, Southampton's main sponsors, and the club will both contribute to cut the cost of tickets for the Everton game from the usual 30 pounds to 10 pounds.

The cost of coach travel has also been reduced.

Manager Mark Hughes and his players have previously called for supporters to back the team during a crucial period, with Saints a point below the safety zone with three matches left.

They have won only two of their last 22 league matches and after playing Everton must visit fellow strugglers Swansea City before hosting champions Manchester City in their last game.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)

