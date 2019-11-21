Southampton tackled pressing issues during break-Hasenhuettl

Struggling Southampton have spent the last two weeks trying to rediscover their relentless pressing style and will approach the Premier League clash at Arsenal on Saturday with nothing to lose, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Thursday.

REUTERS: Struggling Southampton have spent the last two weeks trying to rediscover their relentless pressing style and will approach the Premier League clash at Arsenal on Saturday with nothing to lose, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Thursday.

Southampton are second bottom in the league with eight points, having lost six of their last seven games including a 9-0 humiliation at home by Leicester City last month that has heaped pressure on the Austrian manager.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have to have a good trigger after we lose the ball, we have to win it back immediately. This is something we've been working on in the last two weeks," Hasenhuettl said.

"You could see we forgot a bit about this behaviour and it's a behaviour that made us strong, so finding that again has been the main work over the last two weeks.

"Against big opponents you have nothing to lose. If you go into a game, be brave and believe in yourselves then you have a big chance to get something. Arsenal have been struggling in the last games but at home they're strong."

Five of Southampton's next six matches are against teams in the bottom eight but Hasenhuettl is focused on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We must look forward to the next game and we know we only have a chance at he added.

"The last few away games were OK and we want to show our fans again that we want to be competitive."

Sixth-placed Arsenal are looking for their first victory in five league matches.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)