Southampton versus Manchester City - Fans' view

LONDON: Champions Manchester City travel to Southampton in the final game of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Mark Hughes' side have all but ensured top-flight survival and it would take something of a miracle for relegation rivals Swansea to overturn the Saints' superior goal difference.

Here is what the fans have to say about their respective clubs:

Matt Markstone, host, Southampton Dellivery Podcast

"From the moment it became clear Southampton would be sucked into a relegation struggle a lot of fans were looking at the final fixture and wondering what the ramifications could be if Saints were to still need points on the final day. Thankfully, the win away at Swansea on Tuesday has essentially saved us from the drop.

"Manchester City are such a joy to watch as a neutral but they are horrifying as the opposition. They are talented and dynamic and will punish their opposition if they make the smallest mistakes.

"I think City will win this game 2-1. Although City have a roster loaded with talent, a lot of that talent is going to the World Cup this summer, and with the title wrapped up, their last home match done, and their Champions League campaign over, I can see them either playing a weakened side or perhaps just not running at full speed.

"Only time will tell if Southampton's players and more importantly the board, will learn from their mistakes this season. We all know there isn't very much separating the teams in mid-table and those teams in the relegation zone, and this season should be a wake-up call to everyone. "No team is 'too good to go down' and Mark Hughes seems to have reminded everyone of that, and I can only hope the team and the players have that in mind on Sunday and going into next season."

Mark Bent, season ticket holder, Manchester City

"This is the last game of the most incredible season and it's been a campaign that surpassed everyone's expectations. We still have the 100-point target to play for, though the players have eased off the pace a little in the last couple of games and I can understand that.

"I think City will field a few fringe players and the game may well be a typical end-of-season affair. I'm predicting a 2-1 win for City. Southampton are pretty much safe but will be looking to keep it tight and not concede too many goals, especially if they hear Swansea have put a few past Stoke.

"The season will always be remembered and talked about in the future, and the players and staff can reflect upon the achievement with pride - to amass so many points and break all these records is incredible. The football has been outstanding. From the goals, the play, the passing, the passion and the team spirit, it's the best we have ever seen.

"It will be hard to beat this next season but that is what the team need to do. We want to see them repeat this success and continue playing the standard of football that we've seen this season.

"I know that the club have hinted that it won't be a huge summer for transfers, but I'm sure if City get word of a big-name player becoming available then they will definitely be in the mix."

