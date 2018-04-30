Southampton will carry momentum into Everton game - McCarthy

Southampton's victory over Bournemouth last weekend has provided a much-needed morale boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Everton, according to the relegation-threatened club's goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

The Saints' bid for top-flight survival was boosted as the 18th-placed side recorded their second win in 22 league matches with a 2-1 home win over Bournemouth.

That ended an eight-match winless run for Southampton and helped them climb to within a point of safety with three games left.

"There's a lot of positives to take from that. The dressing room is buzzing and hopefully that provides a good bit of momentum," McCarty told Southampton's website.

"I thought we played well and there's a lot of positives to take as we prepare for the Everton game."

Southampton, who finished no lower than eighth in the last four seasons, will be seeking their third away league win of the campaign when they travel to Everton.

