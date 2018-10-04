Southgate signs new England contract through to 2022 - FA

England national team manager Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract which will keep him in charge until the end of the 2022 World Cup.

MANCHESTER, England: England national team manager Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract which will keep him in charge until the end of the 2022 World Cup.

Southgate and Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn announced the agreement, which also covers Southgate's assistant Steve Holland, at a news conference on Thursday.

