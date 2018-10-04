Southgate signs new England contract through to 2022 - FA

England national team manager Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract which will keep him in charge until the end of the 2022 World Cup.

England Press Conference
Soccer Football - England Press Conference - St. George’s Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - October 4, 2018 England manager Gareth Southgate during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Southgate and Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn announced the agreement, which also covers Southgate's assistant Steve Holland, at a news conference on Thursday.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

