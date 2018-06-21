Spain and Iran deadlocked 0-0 at halftime

Sport

Spain and Iran deadlocked 0-0 at halftime

Spain laid siege to Iran's goal for much of the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group B clash on Wednesday but resolute defending meant the match was deadlocked 0-0 at the halftime break.

World Cup - Group B - Iran vs Spain
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Iran vs Spain - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 20, 2018 Spain's Dani Carvajal in action with Iran's Vahid Amiri REUTERS/Sergio Perez
(Updated: )

Bookmark

KAZAN, Russia: Spain laid siege to Iran's goal for much of the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group B clash on Wednesday but resolute defending meant the match was deadlocked 0-0 at the halftime break.

Spain's David Silva hooked the ball over the bar after half an hour with the best of the very few chances, while Iran failed to find the target on any of their infrequent forays across the halfway line.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark