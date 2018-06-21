Spain and Iran deadlocked 0-0 at halftime

Spain laid siege to Iran's goal for much of the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group B clash on Wednesday but resolute defending meant the match was deadlocked 0-0 at the halftime break.

KAZAN, Russia: Spain laid siege to Iran's goal for much of the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group B clash on Wednesday but resolute defending meant the match was deadlocked 0-0 at the halftime break.

Spain's David Silva hooked the ball over the bar after half an hour with the best of the very few chances, while Iran failed to find the target on any of their infrequent forays across the halfway line.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Pritha Sarkar)