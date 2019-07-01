Spain beat Germany 2-1 to claim Euro under-21 title

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A slick Spain side took their revenge on Germany as they lifted the European Under-21 Championship title with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo on Sunday.

The Spaniards had suffered a 1-0 defeat by the Germans in the 2017 final but dominated this year's showpiece at the Stadio Friuli until a late Amiri consolation for the Germans.

Ruiz scored after eight minutes with a low shot into the corner and Olmo got the second in the 69th by dinking the ball over keeper Alexander Nuebel who failed to hold Ruiz's drive.

Spain's Carlos Soler hit the bar in the 81st before Almiri's fine late strike but the Spaniards held on to celebrate a fifth Euro under-21 title to match the record of hosts Italy.

