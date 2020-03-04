Spain recommends events with high coronavirus transmission risk be held behind closed doors

MADRID: Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa on Tuesday recommended that sporting events in Spain with a high expected attendance from zones designated as high-risk for coronavirus, such as northern Italy, should be held behind closed doors.

Such events include the return leg of the Champions League fixture between Valencia and Italy's Atalanta scheduled for March 10 and a Europa League match between Getafe and Inter Milan on March 19.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen and Emma Pinedo)