Spain's COVID-19 measures will not affect Valencia races - Dorna CEO

MotoGP's two races in Valencia next month will not be affected by curfews if Spain declares a new state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases, promoters Dorna's CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Sunday.

A special cabinet meeting was called on Sunday to discuss a new state of emergency in Spain after regions urged government action to allow them to impose curfews to help tackle the escalating COVID-19 outbreak.

Spain has recorded more than one million cases since the start of the pandemic, the highest in Western Europe.

Valencia is set to host a double header - the Europe Grand Prix and the Valencia Grand Prix - on Nov. 8 and 15. The region announced its own curfew between midnight and 6 a.m., from Saturday until Dec. 9.

"At the moment nothing has changed, a state of alarm in Spain, in principle, doesn't impact our situation," Ezpeleta said in an interview published on MotoGP's website.

"We're working during the race and if there are restrictions on movement after 10 p.m. until the morning, it doesn't impact us.

"At the moment we can continue. In any case we're in close contact with authorities of each place and... we didn't receive any kind of information about it."

The majority of races this season have been held without fans in attendance to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Although there have been COVID-19 positive cases in the paddock - including former world champion Valentino Rossi who missed the Aragon Grand Prix and was ruled out of this weekend's Teruel Grand Prix - Ezpeleta said the situation was under control.

"There were some (positive cases) in Austria and then in any place there have been one or two people who have been home and then have some problems before they return. Some riders and some workers in the paddock," Ezpeleta added.

"But the most important thing is that, through the tests we're doing, we're able to control everything and know what the situation is."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)