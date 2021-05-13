Spain to allow spectators back into football matches with 30per cent occupancy

Spain's Sports minister Jose Manuel Uribes on Wednesday said spectators would be allowed to attend football matches held in stadiums, at 30per cent occupancy, and only in regions with fewer than 50 COVID cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

MADRID: Spain's Sports minister Jose Manuel Uribes on Wednesday said spectators would be allowed to attend football matches held in stadiums, at 30per cent occupancy, and only in regions with fewer than 50 COVID cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The policy will begin this weekend and allow the final matches of Spain's La Liga to be watched by local audiences, all wearing masks, Uribes told journalists.

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette)