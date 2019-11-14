Spanish broadcaster rules out bid for Super Cup rights in Saudi Arabia over human rights concerns

Sport

Spain's national broadcaster RTVE will not bid to broadcast the upcoming Spanish Super Cup soccer tournament in Saudi Arabia due to human rights concerns, a RTVE source said on Thursday.

The Torrespana television tower El Piruli is seen in Madrid
FILE PHOTO: The Torrespana television tower, known as El Piruli, headquarters of the news gathering department of Spain's state broadcasters RTVE, is seen in Madrid September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Spain's soccer federation (RFEF) has announced a three-year deal to play the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia contesting the first edition of the revamped competition in Jeddah in January 2020.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

