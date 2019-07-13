Spanish football chief slams La Liga Monday games

MADRID: The president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) blasted on Friday (Jul 12) La Liga's decision to continue to schedule games on Mondays for the coming season despite being barred from doing so.

"The RFEF DOES NOT AUTHORISE @LaLiga on Fridays (without agreement) or Mondays," Luis Rubiales said on Twitter.

"We maintain our position: THERE WILL BE NO FOOTBALL ON MONDAYS," he added in his message which attached photos of fan protests against the fixtures.

Rubiales had promised in March to stop league games being played on Mondays as well as planning discussions about Friday matches.

However the fixture list for the upcoming season released this week included a match scheduled for Monday, Aug 19, and another seven days later.

Champions Barcelona open the new campaign with a trip to Athletic Bilbao on Friday, Aug 16.

Rubiales accused Spanish football league (LFP) boss Javier Tebas of ruining a meeting between the parties and the National Sports Council set for Jul 17 by announcing the schedule for the ties.

Games played at the beginning of the week caused widespread protests by fans last season with the matches taking place in part-empty stadiums.

The LFP did not respond to Rubiales' comments when contacted by AFP.

Monday fixtures have also led to condemnation by supporters in Germany where they were introduced last season, forcing the German football association to promise to ban them despite the current television deal ending in June 2021.