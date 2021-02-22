Spanish long jumper loses chance of win after officials' mistake

A long jumper was reduced to tears when officials mistakenly erased her mark after a leap that could have brought her a gold medal at the Spanish athletics championships on Sunday.

MADRID: A long jumper was reduced to tears when officials mistakenly erased her mark after a leap that could have brought her a gold medal at the Spanish athletics championships on Sunday.

Maria Vicente, 19, appeared to have recorded a distance above 6.50 metres with her first leap but the mark was rubbed out by two officials in the pit, who believed she had fouled.

Replays showed the Catalan athlete, who won gold in the pentathlon on Friday, had not over-stepped the mark and she was given a fresh attempt after officials recognised their mistake.

Visibly shaken by the error but encouraged by her coach, Vicente fouled on her next attempt and later recorded 6.24m, her best leap of the day, followed by a dismal 4.83.

She eventually finished third to collect the bronze medal, with Fatima Diame winning gold with 6.51m and Tessy Ebosele taking silver with 6.31.

"There's no explanation for what happened," Vicente told reporters between tears.

"The judge saw that it was a valid jump but I don't understand why those in the pit thought it was a foul and wiped it out.

"I feel so emotional because I wanted to do the best I could and I lost because of this. I expected much more from the championship."

The Spanish athletics federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)