Spanish players united against Liga plans, says Busquets

BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets says the Spanish footballers' union (AFE) is united in opposition to La Liga's plans to play one regular season game in the United States.

"We're all united, the union is strong and as our president has said, we all think the same way on this," Busquets said in a video broadcast on Thursday on the AFE's Twitter account.

"Together we are stronger and this (opposing the plans) is a path that we all want to take and we believe it's what is best for football."

Busquets and Barca team mate Sergi Roberto on Wednesday joined captains and vice-captains representing each of the 20 league clubs at a meeting in the AFE's headquarters in Madrid to discuss their opposition to the plans.

AFE president David Aganzo said the players were "angry and surprised" about the proposals and would not rule out strike action if it was necessary to block the proposal, saying they "would do everything possible to avoid this".

La Liga, meanwhile, said the organising body plans to meet the AFE to discuss the proposals and that the plan for the game in the U.S. would go "hand in hand with clubs and institutions".

In an interview with newspaper El Mundo on Thursday, La Liga president Javier Tebas ruled out the possibility that the league's most famous game, known as "El Clasico", between Real Madrid and Barcelona would not be one of the games played abroad.

"Logistically, playing the Clasico, at least the La Liga Clasico, in somewhere like New York is not viable," he said.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)