Spanish police probe Liverpool fans for assault in Barcelona: Reports

Police in Spain have launched an investigation after footage on social media showed Liverpool fans pushing people into a fountain in Barcelona.

The incident on Wednesday (May 1) happened ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg where Barcelona beat the English club 3-0.



One viral video on Twitter shows a man running over to a local street seller and picking him up by the legs before dumping him into the fountain at the Place Reial square.



Here’s the “Liverpool fan” who tripped a Barcelona local into the fountain.



Vile behaviour and not what the club is about at all.



Think @LFC should attempt to take this further, he doesn’t represent our fan base.



pic.twitter.com/QZWLF5gRrl — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) April 30, 2019

Another video shows a man being pushed into the fountain as he is standing on a ledge with his camera.

When the man climbs out of the water, a person is heard calling him "Mr Miyagi", in reference to the Japanese American character in the Karate Kid movie.



People are also heard laughing and cheering.

Scumbags on tour pic.twitter.com/DhQKDVvuq4 — Terence coghlan (@TerenceCoghlan) April 30, 2019

There were also reports that Liverpool fans assaulted hotel workers at the square.

According to the LiverpoolEcho, Merseyside police were working with their Spanish counterparts after six men were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

There were hundreds of travelling fans who were congregating at the area during the incident, the Daily Mail reported.



Liverpool Football Club has said that it is working with both Merseyside and Spanish authorities to identify "those involved in the incident".

'Such behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated," said the club in a statement on their website.



We proudly sing that we’ve conquered all of Europe. But let’s treat this beautiful city with the respect that it deserves, and act in a manner that is befitting of LFC. By all means have a good time, but we are Liverpool, and as such,let’s visit here with grace and humility. — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) May 1, 2019

Liverpool's chief executive Peter Moore on Twitter also called on fans to treat the European city "with the respect that it deserves".

"By all means have a good time, but we are Liverpool, and as such, let's visit her with grace and humility," he added.

