Spanish Super Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia - federation source

Spanish Super Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia - federation source

The Spanish Super Cup tournament will be played in Saudi Arabia this January, a source from the national soccer association (RFEF) told Reuters on Monday.

Spanish Super Cup - Barcelona v Sevilla
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Barcelona v Sevilla - Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier, Morocco - August 12, 2018 Barcelona celebrate winning the Spanish Super Cup with the trophy REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia will contest the revamped tournament between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, with both semi-finals and the final taking place at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah.

