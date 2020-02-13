Spartan Race crosses finishing line in acquiring Tough Mudder UK

LONDON: Obstacle course race brand Spartan on Wednesday completed the takeover of the UK operations of Tough Mudder after the mass-participation endurance event went into administration last month, ensuring the future of the extreme sport.

Tough Mudder, an obstacle course series ranging from 10 to 12 miles in distance and up to 24 hours in length, will now be able to honour their 10th year of events which begin on April 17 in London.

Obstacle course racing has grown exponentially in the past decade, with Spartan hosting more than 250 events across 40 countries. Spartan founder Joe De Sena has also been a major part of the movement to make obstacle course racing an Olympic event for the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

"...the brand has built a loyal community of Mudders whose camaraderie and grit is a true inspiration, and they can now continue to bring their passion to the events that have transformed so many," Matthew Brooke, Managing Director of Spartan UK & Ireland, told Reuters in an email.

Tough Mudder includes competitive races, as well events for amateur athletes who often choose to run for a charity.

The sport builds on the youthful trend for crossfit-style exercises and adrenaline-pumping elements, with competitors crawling through mud, climbing ropes and dodging hanging live electrical wires.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge,; Editing by Toby Davis)