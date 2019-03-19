Special Olympics: On Singapore's unified basketball team, everybody gets a fair shot

ABU DHABI: At first glance, this is a game of basketball no different from any other.

There's the squeaking of high top sneakers, the swish of the net as shots are drained and the rapid-fire instructions bellowed from teammate to teammate.



Team Singapore's five basketball players are on the court at the Special Olympic World Games - three have intellectual disabilities, and two do not.

But as hard defence is played and clutch baskets are nailed, there is simply no way of telling the difference.

Just the way the Republic's unified basketball head coach Justin Chua would like it.

"If from the outsiders' point of view, you look at Team Singapore and we play so well as a team that you can't tell who is a unified partner (individual without intellectual disability) and who is an athlete (with intellectual disability), then we have achieved our goal," he said.



"It means that we fused together as a team, play together as a team, that the label of special needs is cast aside and there's one Singapore basketball team."

The Special Olympic World Games, from Mar 14 to 21, is a meet for athletes with intellectual disabilities, and this year marks Singapore’s tenth occasion participating.



Athletes compete in different divisions based on factors such as their age, gender as well as level of ability.



Oliver Tan, one of the three unified partners in the basketball team, tries to block a pass from his Serbian opponent. Serbia went on to win the match 24-20. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

One of the sports at the Special Olympics where athletes with intellectual disabilities team up with unified partners, competition is fierce at the unified basketball tournament.

A series of rules are put into place to ensure fairness in the sport.

For one, there can only be two unified partners and three athletes on court at the same time.



In addition, the principal of meaningful involvement, where every player is given an opportunity to contribute to the success of his or her team, is applied in the sport.



This means no unified partner is allowed to hog the ball or overly dominate play. An additional official runs the roost over the unified partners, ensuring the rules are being adhered to.



Should there be an infringement of meaningful involvement, a technical foul can be called.

"The unified partners can't be holding to the ball or controlling the play both on offence and defence all the time. The ball needs to be rotated," said Chua.

"Whenever there is a unified partner overly dominating the game, then the umpires will raise up a sign to call a foul and the opposing team will get a free throw and the possession of the ball back."

Infringements are no laughing matter - a second violation can see a team's coach ejected, the third will result in the team forfeiting the game and the fourth means a side is tossed from the tournament.

In addition they are cumulative and last throughout the tournament.



Team Singapore's unified basketball team in action against Serbia. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

"It's something to keep everybody mindful and in check, that in the spirit of unified sports, we want all the athletes to be involved," added Chua.

These rules are well and good, but when a team is down with the buzzer about to sound, they could be tempted to look for their star man.

"In a game where there are no unified partners, the players go for their star player, whoever is hot and dominating the game," said Chua.

"That guy takes over the game - but in unified basketball they don't want that to happen.

"Winning is definitely on our mind ... at the end of the day we still want to go back with something because we are representing our country.

"But we think about the process - we want to play a good game, our game and get everybody involved ... Our playing style is to keep passing the ball and be constantly on the move."

One of the unified partners in the team is 21-year-old Ryan Pek.

"What's difficult is being able to include everyone and at the same time, play very well," said Pek.

"But the values we teach them is more important than winning the game. If we lose and they learn those values, that's more important than us winning and them just being like: 'Oh I didn't play at all'".

Added Chua: "We trust the team, we believe they have been trained and anybody can take the shot ... It doesn't matter who takes the shot."

Pek has been volunteering at Special Olympics Singapore's basketball outreach programmes since 2015. But he had no idea he could one day wind up representing the nation.



"I didn't even know about the Special Olympics (World Games) in the first place, I just wanted to play ball and volunteer with them," he said.

Team Singapore's unified basketball team line up before a game with Belgium. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Competing alongside unified partners has given members of the team such as Jacky Tan confidence.



"In the past, I would try like a thousand shots - and I would miss a lot," said Tan.

"But they would train our shooting form, and my shots began to improve. Now I am able to shoot well on the court."



DAVIDS AGAINST GOLIATHS

There's no one star man in the Singapore side, said Chua. Instead, the philosophy of the team is based on playing to the strengths of individuals.



"I told the team to keep playing the way like we did in training," said Chua. "We've been doing a good job doing that, everyone was involved, so why do we come here, see other teams play the way they do and succumb to their style? That's not us."



In the fourth division of the seven division tournament, Team Singapore has been up against some stiff competition.

The Republic began its Special Olympics outing in the divisioning rounds with seven matches against opponents with vastly different standards.



But these opponents had one thing in common - they were all bigger and taller.

"In the first divisioning game, we faced Finland and I think the players were in shock because they were like walking giants," recalled Chua. "When we look at our team photos, we are like: 'Did we really play against these people who are like a head taller than us?'"



Singapore's record of four wins and three loses meant that they were grouped in a relatively strong division with the likes of Serbia, Kenya and Belgium.

Three narrow defeats against these sides has not dampened spirits, as the team heads into the medal round on Tuesday (Mar 19).



"Physically and size-wise we don't match them, but everything else we matched by fighting spirit and determination," explained Chua.



"Coach Justin told us: 'Never mind if we are small, (those who are) small also can win big'," added Tan.

Team Singapore's unified basketball coach Justin Chua gives a pre-game team talk. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Back on the court, Singapore are on the offensive. The ball is with Pek, his gaze flickers left and right, scanning for options.

Then, there's a flash of blue as a teammate squirms free from his man. Without a second thought, the point guard releases the pass.

Unified partner or otherwise, it doesn't matter - this is a team where every member is valued and trusted to score that crucial point.