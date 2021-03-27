Spectacular Chen wins third straight figure skating world title as Hanyu slips

STOCKHOLME: American Nathan Chen landed five quadruple jumps in the men's free skate on Saturday (Mar 27) to overhaul faltering Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and collect a third consecutive world title.

Chen, who started the day in third, was impeccable in his routine scoring 222.03 for a total of 320.88 to apply pressure to the Japanese pair, 17-year-old Yuma Kagiyama and Hanyu, who followed.

Kagiyama scored a personal best of 190.81 for 291.77, but last man Hanzu put his hand on the ice at the end of his first two jumps and scored 182.20 for a total of 289.18.

Chen added to his 2018 and 2019 world titles. The 2020 event in Montreal was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's amazing, the fact I'm able to be here at this world championships after this unprecedented year, it's amazing. I'm elated right now," Chen said on the ice at the victory ceremony.

Chen needed to make up eight points on Hanyu who was skating last, and opted for a routine that included a daunting five quads.

"I just tried to remind myself to enjoy being here," Chen said. "I don't now how many more world championships I'll be able to compete at, so just every single one that I can be at just to embrace this moment."

"I'm very lucky to be here and I remind myself that and in doing that I'm able to be a lot more calm."

Chen landed all his quads with elegant athleticism, starting with a Lutz and following that with a flip, a Salchow and two toe loops.

Chasing Chen's huge score, Hanyu the double Olympic champion wobbled several times to slide to third.