Spectator at women's T20 final tests positive for coronavirus

MELBOURNE: A spectator at last weekend's women's Twenty20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, sports authorities said on Thursday.

Australia beat India by 85 runs to win the tournament in front of a crowd of 86,174, a record for a women's sporting event in Australia.

"The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), as ground managers of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), is aware that a person who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final at the MCG on Sunday March 8 has now been diagnosed with COVID-19," the MCC said in a statement.

"The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has advised of the patron's diagnosis and has classified it as a low-risk of spreading COVID-19 to surrounding members of the public and staff."

Another sports fan who attended last weekend's Super Rugby match between Melbourne Rebels and the Lions had also contracted the flu-like virus, the Olympic Park Trust said.

The fan attended the game at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Saturday.

The Trust said an intensive cleaning of AAMI Park had been initiated, which would be followed by "a rigorous cleaning regime" over the next week.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)