Spectator hit on head by wayward ball at Dunhill Links Championship

LONDON: A female spectator was hit on the head by a wayward golf ball struck by defending champion Tyrrell Hatton on the opening day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns on Thursday.

The BBC and other British media reported that the woman, seen bleeding from the head, was treated at the 15th hole and then taken by buggy to the medical centre at the Scottish course.

The incident comes the week after a woman was reportedly blinded in one eye at the Ryder Cup in France after being struck by a tee shot hit by American Brooks Koepka.

Koepka is also playing at the Dunhill Links, a pro-am tournament staged at Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and St. Andrews.

Englishman Hatton was part of Europe's winning team at the Ryder Cup.

