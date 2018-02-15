Speed skating - Canada's Bloemen wins gold in men's 10,000m

GANGNEUNG, South Korea: Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen produced an inspired display of impeccable technique to claim gold in the men's 10,000 metres on Thursday in an Olympic record time of 12 minutes and 39.77 seconds.

Defending champion Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands won silver and Italian Nicola Tumolero took bronze.

Sochi silver medallist Sven Kramer of the Netherlands, one of the favourites for gold, finished sixth.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings, editing by Ed Osmond)