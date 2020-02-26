Speed skating - Short track world championships in South Korea postponed

The International Skating Union (ISU) has indefinitely postponed next month's short track speed skating world championships in South Korea due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The sport's governing body said the March 13-15 event in Seoul cannot be staged on the planned dates and the "uncertain worldwide development" of the virus and logistical issues had made it tough to announce new dates or relocate it.

"Nevertheless, a postponement and/or relocation of this championships might be considered if the circumstances would allow so in due time," the ISU said in a statement.

"Before taking a final decision, the ISU will remain in close contact with the KSU and ISU members."

Next month's table tennis world championships in the southern city of Busan were on Tuesday postponed until June, while a number of international events have been affected.

The flu-like virus has already infected about 80,000 and killed more than 2,700 people, the vast majority in China, and fears that the it could become a global pandemic have stoked concerns about the Tokyo Olympics this year.

