Speed skating - Visser wins women's 5,000m gold for the Netherlands

GANGNEUNG, South Korea: Dutchwoman Esmee Visser powered to gold in the women's 5,000 metres speed skating as normal service resumed for the Netherlands at the Gangneung Oval on Friday.

Defending champion Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic claimed silver in the longest Olympic speed skating distance for women and Natalia Voronina took the bronze medal for the Olympic Athletes from Russia team.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings, editing by Ed Osmond)