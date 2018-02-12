Speed skating - Wust wins 1,500m for record 10th medal

GANGNEUNG, South Korea: Ireen Wust of the Netherlands claimed a record 10th Olympic speed skating medal when she won gold in the women's 1,500 metres at the Gangneung Oval on Monday.

Wust, who is also the first Dutch athlete to win five Olympic gold medals, crossed the line in one minute 54.35 seconds, with Japan's Miho Takagi taking the silver and another Dutch skater Marrit Leenstra winning bronze.

